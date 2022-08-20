225153 SABIAN DAVIS Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, SABIAN NEVON 08/20/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 140CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSING STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Firearm Crime Criminal Law Status Incl Status Misdemeanor Felon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector