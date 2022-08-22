225177 CULLEN ANDERSON Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ANDERSON, CULLEN EVERETT 08/21/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Crime Criminal Law Female Type Status Nbnd Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector