225178 PARRISH HARDEE Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARDEE, PARRISH DEVON 08/21/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FOLLOWING TO CLOSELY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $350.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET