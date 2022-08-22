225181 CHRISTIAN FLORES Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FLORES, CHRISTIAN SEGOVIA 08/21/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 140DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY FROM THE PERSON - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Criminal Law Crime Law Bond Status Misdemeanor Larceny Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector