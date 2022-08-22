225182 MARTY FULFORD Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FULFORD, MARTY SCOT 08/21/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 220FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HIT /RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY-FREE TEXT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Marty Fulford Status Secu Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector