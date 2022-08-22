225183 BRIDGET RIGGS Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 RIGGS, BRIDGET BROCK 08/21/2022Age: 48 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 130FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SIMPLE POSSSS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Misdemeanor Incl Status Criminal Law Sport Crime Pret Secu Status Inj Fel Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector