225187 JEREMIAH ALI Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ALI, JEREMIAH ALLEN 08/22/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 190POS/SELL/BUY ALT GUN SERIAL NO - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET