225188 KAYLA VILLANUEVA Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 VILLANUEVA, KAYLA NICOLE 08/22/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 115RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Paraphernalia Possession Kayla Villanueva Type Status Incl Status