DEMETRIUS RIDLEY Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago RIDLEY, DEMETRIUS LA-KEEM 08/22/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 180NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $681.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $270.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL TO YIELD TO PEDESTRIAN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET