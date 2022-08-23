225197 ISAIAH BAILEY Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BAILEY, ISAIAH MARQUAC 08/22/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 158INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA=SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Law Isaiah Bailey Felony Isaiah Marquac Injury Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector