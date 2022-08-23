225199 NATHAN HAYNES Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HAYNES, NATHAN LUTHER 08/22/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 145CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Crime Nathan Haynes Status Nathan Luther Assault Threat Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector