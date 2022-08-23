225200 JOHN SUGGS Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SUGGS, JOHN BRADLEY 08/22/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140POSSESSING STOLEN GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEAD LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OPN/CON ALCPSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Crime Criminal Law Secu Status John Suggs John Bradley Motor Vehicle Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector