225214 JEREMIAH COX Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COX, JEREMIAH ANTONIO 08/23/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 150ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector