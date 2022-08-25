225218 MICHAEL WARGACKI Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WARGACKI, MICHAEL JOSEPH 08/23/2022Age: 57 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 250NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1960.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDVPO HEARING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector