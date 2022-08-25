225219 JUSTIN STRADER Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STRADER, JUSTIN SCOTT 08/23/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 230OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREAM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSAFECRACKING - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector