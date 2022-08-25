225223 THOMAS ENGLEBY Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 6 ENGLEBY, THOMAS ARTHUR 08/23/2022Age: 60 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector