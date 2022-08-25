225231 FERNANDO TORRES Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TORRES, FERNANDO FELIX 08/24/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 165FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEATBELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Fta-no Misdemeanor Operator Law Fernando Torres Incl Status License Fernando Felix Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector