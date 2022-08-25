225232 ROMANE BLOUNT Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BLOUNT, ROMANE MARVELL 08/24/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $121000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Intent Kill Injury Fel Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector