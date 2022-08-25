225244 JESSICA LOPEZ Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LOPEZ, JESSICA MARIE 08/24/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 114POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Heroin Opium Crime Criminal Law Felony Incl Status Jessica Lopez Status Jessica Marie Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector