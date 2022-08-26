225267 CLINTON JACKSON Aug 26, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 JACKSON, CLINTON 08/25/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 210INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEXUAL BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATT BREAKING OR ENTERING BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Status Bldg Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector