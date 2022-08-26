225269 ERIC RUFFIN Aug 26, 2022 53 min ago 1 of 2 RUFFIN, ERIC MCARTHUR 08/25/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 148POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/SWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Firearm Eric Ruffin Criminal Law Crime Felon Eric Mcarthur Nbnd Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector