225270 DEVAIL SKINNER Aug 26, 2022 54 min ago 1 of 2 SKINNER, DEVAIL MAURICE 08/25/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 200INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Crime Criminal Law Status Larceny Misdemeanor Injury Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector