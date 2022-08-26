225276 CELDRICK GRIMES Aug 26, 2022 31 min ago 1 of 2 GRIMES, CELDRICK DEVON 08/26/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 155POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Celdrick Incl Status Crime Chemistry Pharmacy Felony Status Misdemeanor Grime Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector