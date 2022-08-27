225288 LASARO RIVERA Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RIVERA, LASARO FLORES 08/26/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 190PROBATION VIOLATION - DWI LEVEL 1 - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - DWI LEVEL 2 - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Dwi Probation Violation Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Bond Rivera Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector