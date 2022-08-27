225302 KYLE PEELE Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago PEELE, KYLE ANTHONY 08/26/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH III CS - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Carry Kyle Peele Kyle Anthony Gun Conceal Incl Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector