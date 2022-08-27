225303 JOSEPH NORRIS Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 NORRIS, JOSEPH MAURICE 08/26/2022Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 125ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joseph Norris Assault Joseph Maurice Secu Status Misdemeanor Female Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector