225318 JAMAL PAYTON Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PAYTON, JAMAL MONTREZ 08/27/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 188FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET