WILLIAM ADAIR Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ADAIR, WILLIAM CROSLEY 08/28/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 155RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Officer Misdemeanor Secu Status William Adair William Crosley Incl Status