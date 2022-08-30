225364 JAMES ELKS Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ELKS, JAMES THOMAS 08/29/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 220HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Damage James Elks James Thomas Fail Misdemeanor Prop Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector