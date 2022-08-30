225367 CHRISTOPHER WIGGAN Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WIGGAN, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 08/29/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 210PROBATION VIOLATION-AWDW - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-WILL/WANT INJ REAL PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Wiggan Christopher Charles Status Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector