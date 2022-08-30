225381 MATTHEW SMITH Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, MATTHEW VINCENT 08/30/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 190COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY FROM THE PERSON - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Larceny Felony Crime Criminal Law Matthew Smith Status Threat Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector