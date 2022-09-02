225413 JOSEPH WRIGHT Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WRIGHT, JOSEPH AARON 08/31/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTIMIDATING WITNESS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector