225414 DONNIE FINCH Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FINCH, DONNIE EARL 08/31/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 145FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector