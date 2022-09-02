225425 DANIZIA DANIELS Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 DANIELS, DANIZIA NICOLE 08/31/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS/DISP/ALT FICT REVD DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNLAWFULLY PASS EM/PUB SV VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA=DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector