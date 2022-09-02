225430 WILLIAM MILLER Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MILLER, WILLIAM CHARLES 08/31/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 160MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-AGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDELEGATED AUTHORITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector