225431 HANNAH JONES Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JONES, HANNAH LEE 09/01/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 127FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET