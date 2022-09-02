225439 DALE WILLIAMS Sep 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, DALE MAURICE 09/01/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160FELONY PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT DEV - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Criminal Law Dale Williams Viol Dale Maurice Prob Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector