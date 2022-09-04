225452 FLOYD CANNON Sep 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago CANNON, FLOYD JEFFREY 09/01/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $100.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector