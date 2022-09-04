225455 RASHON SMITH Sep 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, RASHON DIANDRE 09/01/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 135POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector