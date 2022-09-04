225464 JUDSON PORTER Sep 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PORTER, JUDSON EARL 09/02/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 160FTA-CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector