225494 MICHAEL EAKER Sep 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago EAKER, MICHAEL ANDREW 09/03/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150RESISTING PUBLICK OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector