225503 DONDRIKUS DRAYTON Sep 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 DRAYTON, DONDRIKUS DAQUAN 09/03/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 265FTA - POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Marijuana Bond Type Oz Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector