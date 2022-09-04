225506 CAMERON BURKHALTER Sep 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BURKHALTER, CAMERON MCCLAIN 09/04/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 190INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY FROM THE PERSON - FELONY Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Crime Criminal Law Felony Cameron Burkhalter Larceny Status Cameron Mcclain Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector