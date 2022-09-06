225534 DARRELL TYSON Sep 6, 2022 16 min ago 1 of 2 TYSON, DARRELL RAY 09/06/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 199OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Tyson Crime Criminal Law Law Status Type Property Ray Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector