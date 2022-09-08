225552 EMMA PENKAVA Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 1 of 2 PENKAVA, EMMA JO 09/06/2022Age: 19 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 130MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector