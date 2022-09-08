225555 KEOSHA WILSON Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 1 of 2 WILSON, KEOSHA ANTIONETTE 09/06/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 166FTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector