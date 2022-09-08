225564 JAMES HARRIS Sep 8, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT 09/07/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 180RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETEXPIRED OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law James Harris James Robert Incl Status Status Operator Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector