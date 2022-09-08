225565 JONTEZ WINDLEY Sep 8, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 WINDLEY, JONTEZ LEVON 09/07/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 180INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Assault Crime Status Secu Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector