225571 VONDERICK CUTLER Sep 8, 2022 23 min ago 1 of 2 CUTLER, VONDERICK RAMOND 09/07/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 242FLEE ELUDE W/MV, LOC FAIL,STOP C&R - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET