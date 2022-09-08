225576 LENWOOD PETTAWAY Sep 8, 2022 23 min ago 1 of 2 PETTAWAY, LENWOOD EARL 09/07/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 170COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETKIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY FROM THE PERSON - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Larceny Crime Criminal Law Robbery Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector